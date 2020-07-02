Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Slovakia faces lawsuit over decline of rare bird species

European Commission moves against Slovakia over wood grouse protection.

Wood grouseWood grouse (Source: Courtesy of DK)

The population of the rare wood grouse or Capercaillie, a symbol of the Slovak forests, has declined by almost one half since 2004, when the country joined the European Union.

The problem of the bird dying out has been an issue for Slovakia over the past 30 years. Now, the European Commission has stepped in and has referred Slovakia to the European Court of Justice over failure to take measures for the protection of the Capercaillie (Tetrao urogallus).

Logging is the problem

The Commission maintains that Slovakia has failed to implement several articles of its Habitats Directive and Birds Directive.

2. Jul 2020 at 20:04  | Compiled by Spectator staff

