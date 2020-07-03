Police raid Nitra security firm with ties to Fico

Businessman Norbert Bödör who also featured in the case of illegal surveillance of Jan Kuciak and other journalists, is charged.

The police raided the Nitra security firm Bonus on Friday and have brought charges against five people, including an influential businessman.

The Aktuality.sk website reported that Norbert Bödör, an alleged Smer sponsor who has had lively contact with mobster Marian Kočner according to the Threema messages found on the phone of the latter during the investigation of the Ján Kuciak murder, is among those charged. His attorney did not comment for the media.

The raid is not linked to the Kuciak case or to Threema, but to another high-profile corruption affair the police are currently investigating, the Cattle Breeder case.

Denník N reported that Bödör has been charged on suspicion that he was the final recipient of the millions of euros in bribes flowing through the Agricultural Payments Agency (PPA).

Peter Kuba of the Roko advertising agency has reportedly also been charged. He was allegedly involved in the flow of money from bribes through the companies and the PPA.

3. Jul 2020 at 14:12 | Compiled by Spectator staff