Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

The art of the sand castle is taken to extremes in Bojnice

At Sand Kingdom you can see nine beautiful Slovak castles all in one place.

Sand Kingdom with statues of a dragon, a king, a princess and nine Slovak castles can be found in Bojnice, a popular destination for tourists in the Trenčín region. You can discover more about the town and its romantic castle with our Trenčín guide.

Sand Kingdom is the creation of five sculptors who worked on it for two weeks.

Traipse through a region entangled in tales of romance, torture and prestige with the Trenčín Region Travel Guide. Traipse through a region entangled in tales of romance, torture and prestige with the Trenčín Region Travel Guide. (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

“The hardest thing was carving Bojnice Castle which dominates its surroundings and is very extensive,” said Viktor Reisel, who is behind the idea, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “It has many towers and windows which make it complicated,” he added.

The main sculptor of the statues was Adam Bakoš, who was also in charge of the ice cathedral at Hrebienok and the project took an amazing 130 tons of sand to complete.

Seven Slovak castles

They re-created Bojnice Castle, Krásna Hôrka, Bratislava Castle, Strečno, Spiš Castle, Orava Castle, Smolenice Castle, Kežmarok Castle and Trenčín Castle.

“The weather is our biggest enemy,” Reisel said for TASR. “If it starts to hail or flood, we have to start all over again.”

Sand kingdom in Bojnice will be open every day from 10:00 to 17:00. If the weather stays good, they hope to keep it in place until the end of October. The entrance fee for children is €2, for adults €4 and for pensioners and the disabled €3.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Romantic Bojnice Castle is one of Slovakia’s favourite tourist destinations. Romantic Bojnice Castle is one of Slovakia’s favourite tourist destinations. (Source: Jana Liptáková)

12. Jul 2020 at 9:30  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Fall of the Iron Curtain opened new corridors for alien plants to Slovakia

No invasive plant has been eradicated from Slovakia so far.

Slovaks know they are EU citizens and more flights take off from Bratislava (news digest)

Read an overview of news from Slovakia on Friday, July 10, 2020.

PM Matovič hints at stricter measures after coronavirus cases surge

The number of new coronavirus-positive cases has been increasing the most since April.

Illustrative stock photo

Jewish history still being made

Where exactly are Slovakia's Jewish cemeteries, synagogues and other related sights located? What is the story of Slovak Jews?

Bratislava: Chatam Sófer Memorial
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)