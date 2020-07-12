The art of the sand castle is taken to extremes in Bojnice

At Sand Kingdom you can see nine beautiful Slovak castles all in one place.

Sand Kingdom with statues of a dragon, a king, a princess and nine Slovak castles can be found in Bojnice, a popular destination for tourists in the Trenčín region. You can discover more about the town and its romantic castle with our Trenčín guide.

Sand Kingdom is the creation of five sculptors who worked on it for two weeks.

“The hardest thing was carving Bojnice Castle which dominates its surroundings and is very extensive,” said Viktor Reisel, who is behind the idea, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “It has many towers and windows which make it complicated,” he added.

The main sculptor of the statues was Adam Bakoš, who was also in charge of the ice cathedral at Hrebienok and the project took an amazing 130 tons of sand to complete.

Seven Slovak castles

They re-created Bojnice Castle, Krásna Hôrka, Bratislava Castle, Strečno, Spiš Castle, Orava Castle, Smolenice Castle, Kežmarok Castle and Trenčín Castle.

“The weather is our biggest enemy,” Reisel said for TASR. “If it starts to hail or flood, we have to start all over again.”

Sand kingdom in Bojnice will be open every day from 10:00 to 17:00. If the weather stays good, they hope to keep it in place until the end of October. The entrance fee for children is €2, for adults €4 and for pensioners and the disabled €3.

Romantic Bojnice Castle is one of Slovakia’s favourite tourist destinations. (Source: Jana Liptáková)

12. Jul 2020 at 9:30 | Compiled by Spectator staff