Corruption suspect with alleged ties to Kočner was detained, but later released

Norbert Bödör has been charged with money laundering in one of the largest corruption schemes in Slovakia.

Norbert Bödör arrived to the Specialised Criminal Court on July 5.Norbert Bödör arrived to the Specialised Criminal Court on July 5. (Source: TASR)

Although the police on the evening of July 3 detained Norbert Bödör, an alleged Smer sponsor who has been in contact with mobster Marian Kočner according to the Threema messages found on the latter’s phone during the investigation of the Ján Kuciak murder, he did not spend much time behind bars.

The Specialised Criminal Court released him on July 5, dismissing the prosecutor’s proposal to take him into custody.

Related articlePolice raid Nitra security firm with ties to Fico Read more 

The prosecutor appealed the verdict, and the Supreme Court will discuss the appeal on July 9, the police wrote on Facebook.

Money laundering suspicions

Norbert Bödör, the son of influential Nitra businessman Miroslav Bödör, who owns Nitra-based security company Bonul, which is known for having earned a lot of money through state orders under Smer governments, was detained after the police raided Bonul on July 3 and brought charges against five people, including him.

6. Jul 2020 at 11:39  | Compiled by Spectator staff

