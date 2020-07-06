Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

Coalition shakes, Matovič twists and shouts

Plagiarism scandal is not over yet, but few believe it could be fatal for the ruling coalition.

Boris Kollár (left) and Igor Matovič. Boris Kollár (left) and Igor Matovič. (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

The coalition is split over Kollár’s permanence in the top parliamentary post. Another high-profile Threema name ends up behind bars, albeit briefly. The police corps president has left.

Coalition split over the Speaker

The plagiarism scandal is not a closed case for the ruling coalition. While OĽaNO MPs said they are satisfied with the explanation that Kollár provided them at their caucus session last Monday, the SaS MPs joined the Za Ľudí party in their call on Kollár to step down.

To add some more drama to the affair, PM Igor Matovič and the OĽaNO parliamentary caucus, after sitting down with Kollár for three hours, took the view that “bothering” Mr Speaker about the way he earned his academic degree was not fair, even referring to it as a "lynching". Yet, they want to come up with a way to check all (or as many as possible) of the theses in Slovakia and possibly strip people of their degrees in the event their thesis proves to be plagiarised. Matovic assigned this task to the education minister from SaS and the justice minister from Za Ľudí.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

6. Jul 2020 at 12:17  | Michaela Terenzani

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Last Week in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics
Norbert Bödör

Top stories

Corruption suspect with alleged ties to Kočner was detained, but later released

Norbert Bödör has been charged with money laundering in one of the largest corruption schemes in Slovakia.

Norbert Bödör arrived to the Specialised Criminal Court on July 5.

The Orava region has become a coronavirus hot spot

Twelve children were reportedly infected during a sports camp.

Illustrative stock photo

Season in the High Tatras in full swing

Boating in Štrbské Pleso is ready, cable cars are operating, hiking trails are open.

Slovakia faces lawsuit over decline of rare bird species

European Commission moves against Slovakia over wood grouse protection.

Wood grouse
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)