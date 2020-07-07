Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Speaker of Parliament to face no-confidence vote. He proposed it himself

Kollár said earlier that if he is removed from the seat, his movement will leave the coalition.

Boris Kollár and his thesisBoris Kollár and his thesis (Source: SITA)

Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár will submit his own proposal for his removal from the post.

He made the decision following the Monday, July 6 session of the coalition council, the Sme daily reported.

“Kollár said that at the beginning of the parliamentary session, he wants to propose his own removal,” SaS MP Anna Zemanová said following the coalition partners session, as quoted by the Sme daily.

The parliament convenes for its session this afternoon at 13:00.

Two junior coalition parties Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) and Za Ľudí called on Kollár, who is the chairman of the Sme Rodina movement, to step down from the top parliamentary post due to plagiarism suspicions surrounding his thesis that earned him his masters degree, one-quarter of which matches another academic work.

7. Jul 2020 at 10:51  | Compiled by Spectator staff

