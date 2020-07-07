Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Outdoor Mičurin pool in Bratislava opens

Open for bathers all week long, from 9:00 to 19:00.

The outdoor Mičurin pool opens its door in Bratislava July 7, 2020The outdoor Mičurin pool opens its door in Bratislava July 7, 2020 (Source: FB/Kúpalisko Ekoiuventa)

The only outdoor swimming pool in Bratislava’s Old Town borough, Ekoiuventa, or more commonly known as Mičurin, has opened its doors to the first visitors.

Admission fees

ADULTS - €3

CHILDREN (3-14) - €2

STUDENTS - €2.50

CHILDREN UNDER 3 - free

More details on fees can be found here.

As many as 150 bathers can enjoy their time by or in the pool.

Visitors will have at their disposal vending machines from which they can buy baguettes, drinks, and coffee. People may also rent a sun lounger.

“A playground and mini pools await the youngest visitors. Safety will be supervised by trained lifeguards,” said the Slovak Youth Institute (IUVENTA), the pool’s operator.

Post by KupaliskoEkoiuventa.

Located on 2 Búdkova Street, the pool 20m in length and with a depth of 1.5m is open from 9:00 to 19:00 every sunny day until September 15.

Having been closed down for two years, the refurbished Mičurin pool reopened in 2017.

Related articleMičurin pool in Bratislava reopens after two years Read more 

7. Jul 2020 at 17:28  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Foreigners' Police gets feedback from ombudswoman, Kollár stays as Speaker (news digest)

Here's your Tuesday overview of news from Slovakia.

Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina) faces no-confidence vote in the Slovak parliament July 7, 2020

Autonomous cars: Attainable reality or outlandish dream?

Questions of morality must be answered before we put autonomous vehicles on the road.

A flying Aero 4.0

Crisis shaves off wages

Pressure to increase wages has been reduced in the aftermath of anti-pandemic measures

Illustrative stock photo

Health Minister pledges to make cancer a top health priority

Krajčí says he wants more done to ensure lives are saved and cancer patients get better treatment.

Illustrative stock photo
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)