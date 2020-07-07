Outdoor Mičurin pool in Bratislava opens

Open for bathers all week long, from 9:00 to 19:00.

The outdoor Mičurin pool opens its door in Bratislava July 7, 2020 (Source: FB/Kúpalisko Ekoiuventa)

The only outdoor swimming pool in Bratislava’s Old Town borough, Ekoiuventa, or more commonly known as Mičurin, has opened its doors to the first visitors.

Admission fees ADULTS - €3 CHILDREN (3-14) - €2 STUDENTS - €2.50 CHILDREN UNDER 3 - free More details on fees can be found here.

As many as 150 bathers can enjoy their time by or in the pool.

Visitors will have at their disposal vending machines from which they can buy baguettes, drinks, and coffee. People may also rent a sun lounger.

“A playground and mini pools await the youngest visitors. Safety will be supervised by trained lifeguards,” said the Slovak Youth Institute (IUVENTA), the pool’s operator.

Located on 2 Búdkova Street, the pool 20m in length and with a depth of 1.5m is open from 9:00 to 19:00 every sunny day until September 15.

Having been closed down for two years, the refurbished Mičurin pool reopened in 2017.

7. Jul 2020 at 17:28 | Compiled by Spectator staff