Coalition upholds Kollár, continues as speaker of parliament

Critics from coalition parties SaS and Za Ľudí did not attend vote.

Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár has survived the no-confidence vote.

Only five of 76 MPs who attended the vote wanted him to go, while 46 were against and 20 abstained. Five ballots were invalid.

“We hold the line and we’ll go on,” Kollár said after the vote on how the coalition will now work.

The ballot took place following the disputes over the alleged plagiarism of Kollár’s thesis, which earned him the master degree.

The MPs of the junior coalition parties Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) and Za Ľudí, who have repeatedly called on Kollár to take responsibility and step down, did not attend the vote, the SITA newswire reported.

PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO), who has sided with Kollár, was critical of this step.

“After two weeks of pretending to be principled, the escape from a vote where you can turn your words to reality…is so theatrical,” he wrote on Facebook.

Two critical parties did not vote

7. Jul 2020 at 18:18 | Compiled by Spectator staff