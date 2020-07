Armed man detained by police in the centre of Bratislava

He was detained near Prepoštská Street.

An armed man was roaming the streets Old Town in Bratislava, police reported on Facebook.

“Bratislava police officers are intervening on Prepoštská Street in Bratislava, where a man armed with a knife is moving,” police wrote.

The man has been detained by police and no injuries have been reported.

8. Jul 2020 at 13:22 | Compiled by Spectator staff