Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Discover the story of the Trnava walls in a GPS game

Find the key and learn more about Trnava's history.

(Source: TASR)

The historic walls of Trnava are a bit more lively these days. There are 14 new characters who are part of the GPS game The Mighty Belt that will teach players the history of the first free royal town in the Slovak area. Discover more about the town with our Trnava travel guide.

With this guide you’re sure to find that “Little Rome” is larger than life and ready to welcome you with open arms (and mead). With this guide you’re sure to find that “Little Rome” is larger than life and ready to welcome you with open arms (and mead). (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

The game is a modern and adventurous textbook of history. It is not necessary to install it, only to go online and visit the webpage hradby.trnava.sk.

The principle of the game is very simple. Every statue comes from a different century, but all are connected by one story and one lost key. The key, which was lost by the city gatekeeper Portario, unlocks the Lower Gate.

Find the key

Players must complete several smaller tasks on the way. As a result, they will learn some interesting things about the construction of the walls, the development of Trnava, fires and how this royal town was conquered.

The route of the game leads along the walls of Trnava, which have surrounded Trnava as a Mighty Belt for over 800 years. On the walls, players can find the statues of builders, night watchmen, firefighters, students in love, kuruc soldiers and a mysterious beggar.

Through their stories, players will hear many rumours about the construction of the walls, the expansion of the city, but also battles and large fires. As long as players do not miss any of the clues, they will certainly find the key.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Trnava Trnava (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

13. Jul 2020 at 10:38  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Much remains foreign to the Foreigners' Police

The reaction of the Foreigners’ Police to the ombudswoman's report shows some old frameworks of thinking remain in place.

People queuing in front of the Foreigners' Police in Bratislava.

Selling (out) the future

The behaviour on display in the latest plagiarism scandal is mirrored by that of some educational institutions too.

Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár holds a press briefing on June 23, 2020, in Bratislava, explaining his plagiarism.

New government set to put an end to any steps off the Euro-Atlantic road

New government looks to put foreign policy disunity behind it.

Slovakia's top three constitutional officials: President Zuzana Čaputová, Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár and PM Igor Matovič in April 2020.

Fall of the Iron Curtain opened new corridors for alien plants to Slovakia

No invasive plant has been eradicated from Slovakia so far.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)