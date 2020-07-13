Discover the story of the Trnava walls in a GPS game

Find the key and learn more about Trnava's history.

The historic walls of Trnava are a bit more lively these days. There are 14 new characters who are part of the GPS game The Mighty Belt that will teach players the history of the first free royal town in the Slovak area. Discover more about the town with our Trnava travel guide.

The game is a modern and adventurous textbook of history. It is not necessary to install it, only to go online and visit the webpage hradby.trnava.sk.

The principle of the game is very simple. Every statue comes from a different century, but all are connected by one story and one lost key. The key, which was lost by the city gatekeeper Portario, unlocks the Lower Gate.

Find the key

Players must complete several smaller tasks on the way. As a result, they will learn some interesting things about the construction of the walls, the development of Trnava, fires and how this royal town was conquered.

The route of the game leads along the walls of Trnava, which have surrounded Trnava as a Mighty Belt for over 800 years. On the walls, players can find the statues of builders, night watchmen, firefighters, students in love, kuruc soldiers and a mysterious beggar.

Through their stories, players will hear many rumours about the construction of the walls, the expansion of the city, but also battles and large fires. As long as players do not miss any of the clues, they will certainly find the key.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Trnava (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

13. Jul 2020 at 10:38 | Compiled by Spectator staff