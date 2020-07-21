All beautiful places of Liptov region in one video

It invites tourists to pay a visit to the region.

Natural and culturally interesting places of the Liptov region are presented in a new promotion video.

Director and cameraman Rastislav Hatiar, who created the film, spent over a year capturing all the shots for the video.

“Our region has immense magic I tried to capture and show to spectators,” said Hatiar, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “It is clear that I could not fit all the beauties and attractions of Liptov in three minutes, but I believe that I succeeded in doing it at least partly, and my video is a nice invitation to our region,” Hatiar said.

The new video shows the region's authentic look, opined Darina Bartková, head of the Regional Organisation of Tourism Liptov.

“With breath-taking mountains, Liptovská Mara, traditions, towns, fun and everything that makes Liptov unique,” she said, as quoted by TASR. “I believe that Slovaks will support us and especially this summer, after seeing this new promotion video, they will not avoid Liptov,” she added.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/CgtR74FUZYU

Likava Castle (Source: Ján Pallo)

21. Jul 2020 at 11:16 | Compiled by Spectator staff