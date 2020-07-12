Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

NICE DRIVEWAY! AN OCCASIONAL COLUMN ON LIFE IN SLOVAKIA

Selling (out) the future

The behaviour on display in the latest plagiarism scandal is mirrored by that of some educational institutions too.

Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár holds a press briefing on June 23, 2020, in Bratislava, explaining his plagiarism.Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár holds a press briefing on June 23, 2020, in Bratislava, explaining his plagiarism. (Source: TASR)

Whatever the cockeyed justifications issued during the ongoing plagiarism farrago by Boris Kollár (everything I did was legal, but just call me Boris), Petra Krištúfková (everything I did was legal, but will no one think of the children?), thesis supervisor and university rector Jozef Minďáš (everything we did was legal, please address further enquiries to the Education Ministry) and Kollár’s coalition partner Igor Matovič (I know I campaigned on an anti-corruption ticket, but my job now is to keep Boris happy… I mean, keep the coalition together), there is clearly something rotten in parts of the Slovak higher education system.

Keen-eyed readers will note that pseudo-legal appeals feature prominently among these justifications of alleged academic plagiarism. By contrast, none of the participants seems eager to address the ethics of the case.

12. Jul 2020 at 15:35  | James Thomson

