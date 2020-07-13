Much remains foreign to the Foreigners' Police

The reaction of the Foreigners’ Police to the ombudswoman's report shows some old frameworks of thinking remain in place.

People queuing in front of the Foreigners' Police in Bratislava. (Source: SITA)

The ombudswoman’s office listed the shortcomings of immigration authorities in Slovakia. Boris Kollár remains in post despite plagiarism and the resistance of a part of the coalition. Justice Ministry kicks off its reform of the judiciary.

Foreign languages and client-friendly approach still foreign to immigration authorities

13. Jul 2020 at 11:23 | Michaela Terenzani