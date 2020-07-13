Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

Much remains foreign to the Foreigners' Police

The reaction of the Foreigners’ Police to the ombudswoman's report shows some old frameworks of thinking remain in place.

People queuing in front of the Foreigners' Police in Bratislava. People queuing in front of the Foreigners' Police in Bratislava. (Source: SITA)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

The ombudswoman’s office listed the shortcomings of immigration authorities in Slovakia. Boris Kollár remains in post despite plagiarism and the resistance of a part of the coalition. Justice Ministry kicks off its reform of the judiciary.

Read more about other news from Slovakia, see what events are expected this week, and take a look at our must-read feature stories.

Foreign languages and client-friendly approach still foreign to immigration authorities

13. Jul 2020 at 11:23  | Michaela Terenzani

Top stories

Selling (out) the future

The behaviour on display in the latest plagiarism scandal is mirrored by that of some educational institutions too.

Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár holds a press briefing on June 23, 2020, in Bratislava, explaining his plagiarism.

New government set to put an end to any steps off the Euro-Atlantic road

New government looks to put foreign policy disunity behind it.

Slovakia's top three constitutional officials: President Zuzana Čaputová, Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár and PM Igor Matovič in April 2020.

Fall of the Iron Curtain opened new corridors for alien plants to Slovakia

No invasive plant has been eradicated from Slovakia so far.

PM Matovič hints at stricter measures after coronavirus cases surge

The number of new coronavirus-positive cases has been increasing the most since April.

Illustrative stock photo
