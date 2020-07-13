Flight connection to Croatia, new measures against spread of the coronavirus discussed (news digest)

Read an overview of news from Slovakia on Monday, July 13, 2020.

This is your overview of news from Slovakia on Monday, July 13, 2020, along with some reading tips from Spectator.sk.

New anti-coronavirus measures in place

With the new coronavirus infections on the rise in Slovakia, the government brought up new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The cabinet gave the green light to raising the fine for those who arrive from abroad and fail to report their arrival to their doctor, and the respective public health authority. The fine can be up to €5,000, according to the approved amendment, compared to the current maximum of €1,650.

The cabinet also passed an amendment that allows the Public Health Authority to use mobile phone data to find out about citizens and residents who have been abroad. These homecomers should receive text messages from the state to remind them of the obligation to stay in home isolation for five days before they undergo the COVID-19 test.

Hygienists should use the data to control whether people reported to their respective authorities after their arrival.

The changes are pending parliament approval.

EU okayed aid money for Slovakia

European Commission approved Slovakia's state aid scheme worth €80 million to support research, developing and testing infrastructure for development linked with the coronavirus pandemic.

The commission said the scheme was approved to support projects of industrial research and experimental research as well as for testing and expanding infrastructure linked with the production of products linked with COVID-19.

New airline links Bratislava to Croatia

The Slovak air company Air Explore launches a flight connection between Bratislava and Split. It will run twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays.

The price of the flight ticket is €69. There is a flexible ticket for €99, which gives the possibility of re-booking the flight date without any additional fees.

The line should be in operation until the beginning of September.

In other news:

The UK has not included Slovakia in the list of safe countries for travellers despite claiming, on July 6, that self-isolation would be scrapped for countries where “the risk of importing COVID-19 is sufficiently low”. The UK will probably put Slovakia on the list when Slovakia puts the UK on the list of safe countries, too.

The UK has not included Slovakia in the list of safe countries for travellers despite claiming, on July 6, that self-isolation would be scrapped for countries where "the risk of importing COVID-19 is sufficiently low". The UK will probably put Slovakia on the list when Slovakia puts the UK on the list of safe countries, too.

One person was positively diagnosed with the coronavirus disease in Slovakia on July 12, the total number increasing to 1,902.

Health Minister Marek Krajčí would like to have a new pandemic plan approved on July 24. He told journalists that there is no reason to be stressed. (TASR)

The Foreign Affairs Ministry would take all necessary steps to prevent the re-implementation of obligatory quarantine, said Martin Klus, state secretary of the ministry. The Department is also considering adding yellow to travelling traffic lights. Currently, there are only two – green for safe countries and red for risky countries. Klus also said that Croatia is still a green country, but he recommended to avoid Zagreb.

Tour operators have been put in danger as a result of the government's call on people to spend the summer holidays in Slovakia.

Journalist Lukáš Diko became editor-in-chief of the Investigative Centre of Ján Kuciak. He started as a journalist in the Sme daily, later on Twist radio. He worked as editor-in-chief of Markíza television and head of the news service at the public television network RTVS. (SITA)

The tax case of Zoltán Andruskó, who was convicted of participating at the murder of Ján Kuciak, did not continue on Monday. The reason was the public apology of attorneys of the two charged people. (SITA)

Investigator of the Specialised NAKA team started a criminal prosecution connected to the shredding of an original recording supposed to have captured the Gorilla case.

13. Jul 2020 at 17:48 | Compiled by Spectator staff