Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

To Croatia by plane. A new line opens from Bratislava

Operated by Slovak company.

SplitSplit (Source: Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash)

A regular flight connection to Croatia returns to Bratislava airport after eight years. The Slovak company AirExplore will launch a direct connection with Split on Sunday, July 19.

Until now, the company specialised in renting planes with the crew to other flight companies. Coronavirus crisis changed this company's plans and that is why it is launching a regular connection, the Index magazine reported.

13. Jul 2020 at 17:38  | Compiled by Spectator staff

