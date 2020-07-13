To Croatia by plane. A new line opens from Bratislava

A regular flight connection to Croatia returns to Bratislava airport after eight years. The Slovak company AirExplore will launch a direct connection with Split on Sunday, July 19.How to travel to and from Slovakia post-coronavirus Read more
Until now, the company specialised in renting planes with the crew to other flight companies. Coronavirus crisis changed this company's plans and that is why it is launching a regular connection, the Index magazine reported.
