Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Smer MP charged with denying crimes of totalitarian regimes

Chairman Robert Fico labelled the charges political bullying.

Ľuboš BlahaĽuboš Blaha (Source: TASR)

Investigator of the National Criminal Agency (NAKA) has pressed charges against Smer MP Ľuboš Blaha.

The charges against Blaha pertain to the crime of denying and approving of the Holocaust, crimes of political regimes and crimes against humanity, as defined in Slovak legislation. Chairman of Smer, Robert Fico, believes the charges to be political bullying. He expressed his support for Blaha.

Blaha is known mainly as a keen Facebook user, where he often speaks up against liberalism and does not shy away from posting links from fake news websites. He is an ardent supporter of Fico.

Fico announced that the charges against Blaha were brought based on a criminal complaint filed by MEP Lucia Ďuriš Nicholsonová of the coalition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS). He believes Blaha is charged for sharing a made-up picture of President Zuzana Čaputová and the text: “Let’s live so as to make sure Martin Šmíd did not die in vain.”

Šmíd was a made-up person from the times of the Velvet Revolution.

Fico visits Cuba with head of parliamentary committee Read more 

“We all know that in November 1989, there was a a made-up death of a made-up person who reportedly died after a police intervention, only to increase the size of demonstrations in November 1989,” Fico said.

The disinformation about the dead person was spread on purpose back then and in the end it was debunked. Blaha only critically evaluated what happened in 1989, according to Fico.

Blaha as vice-chair

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

15. Jul 2020 at 11:36  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Pandemic may endanger Christmas markets

Slovakia is preparing for the second coronavirus wave. Government not planning to close borders for now.

Illustrative stock photo

Memorial to trace back the steps of Jewish children hiding from the Nazis

Eli Vago and his sister were only teenagers when they were forced to leave home and live in the woods.

Eli Vago

Home of the Bloody Countess (from our archive)

Erzsébet Báthory was a barbaric torturer who drained virgin girls of their blood and then bathed in it.

Čachtice Castle

Tuesday news digest: Coronavirus import statistics and new rules for travelling in parliament

Controversial abortion law advanced to the second reading, Kičura remains behind bars.

Education Minister Branislav Gröhling is said to be another politician, within a short period of time, who plagiarised his dissertation in the past.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)