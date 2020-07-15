Smer MP charged with denying crimes of totalitarian regimes

Chairman Robert Fico labelled the charges political bullying.

Investigator of the National Criminal Agency (NAKA) has pressed charges against Smer MP Ľuboš Blaha.

The charges against Blaha pertain to the crime of denying and approving of the Holocaust, crimes of political regimes and crimes against humanity, as defined in Slovak legislation. Chairman of Smer, Robert Fico, believes the charges to be political bullying. He expressed his support for Blaha.

Blaha is known mainly as a keen Facebook user, where he often speaks up against liberalism and does not shy away from posting links from fake news websites. He is an ardent supporter of Fico.

Fico announced that the charges against Blaha were brought based on a criminal complaint filed by MEP Lucia Ďuriš Nicholsonová of the coalition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS). He believes Blaha is charged for sharing a made-up picture of President Zuzana Čaputová and the text: “Let’s live so as to make sure Martin Šmíd did not die in vain.”

Šmíd was a made-up person from the times of the Velvet Revolution.

“We all know that in November 1989, there was a a made-up death of a made-up person who reportedly died after a police intervention, only to increase the size of demonstrations in November 1989,” Fico said.

The disinformation about the dead person was spread on purpose back then and in the end it was debunked. Blaha only critically evaluated what happened in 1989, according to Fico.

Blaha as vice-chair

15. Jul 2020 at 11:36 | Compiled by Spectator staff