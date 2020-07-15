Cheap shopping from China will soon end

As of the next year, customers will have to pay more when shopping on websites like Aliexpress, due to custom fees and VAT.

If you are used to buying small things like a phone cover, a pair of slippers or cheap headphones through Chinese online shopping websites like Aliexpress or Wish, you would also save because neither VAT nor custom fees applied to goods from non-EU countries up to €22.

This is set to change as of next year. Ultra-cheap items from China will no longer be as interesting for customers, unless they are ready to pay more.

Almost all deliveries from non-EU countries will fall under customs duty. This stems from an EU directive aimed at making market conditions equal for all, and put an end to delivery advantages from countries outside the EU. This mainly concerns Asia, and particularly China.

The directive will be incorporated into the VAT law amendment, which passed through an interdepartmental review this June. The law will be effective as of 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is probable that its effectiveness will be pushed a few months later.

What will change?

15. Jul 2020 at 12:38 | Jozef Tvardzík