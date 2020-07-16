Farmers turn to the Antimonopoly Office over higher land rentals

The Agriculture Ministry has defended the proposal of the Slovak Land Fund, filing a criminal complaint regarding past practices.

The Slovak Land Fund (SPF) has been sending farmers proposals for concluding amendments to current leases based on which the current rent for land should increase.



At the same time, SPF is threatening that it will withdraw from the lease agreements if the tenants do not agree with the change in rent, as reported by the TASR newswire.



Agriculture Minister Ján Mičovský (OĽaNO) defends SPF's proposal to increase rents, citing the need to put the administration of state property, neglected by previous governments, in order.

Turning to the Antimonopoly Office

Emil Macho, President of the Slovak Chamber of Agriculture and Food (SPPK) and farmers have rejected such practice. Therefore, SPPK turned to the Antimonopoly Office on July 14 due to suspicion of abuse of the dominant position of the Fund.

16. Jul 2020 at 11:37 | Compiled by Spectator staff