Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Farmers turn to the Antimonopoly Office over higher land rentals

The Agriculture Ministry has defended the proposal of the Slovak Land Fund, filing a criminal complaint regarding past practices.

SPPK President Emil Macho holds a press briefing on July 15, 2020. SPPK President Emil Macho holds a press briefing on July 15, 2020. (Source: SITA)

The Slovak Land Fund (SPF) has been sending farmers proposals for concluding amendments to current leases based on which the current rent for land should increase.

At the same time, SPF is threatening that it will withdraw from the lease agreements if the tenants do not agree with the change in rent, as reported by the TASR newswire.

Agriculture Minister Ján Mičovský (OĽaNO) defends SPF's proposal to increase rents, citing the need to put the administration of state property, neglected by previous governments, in order.

Turning to the Antimonopoly Office

Emil Macho, President of the Slovak Chamber of Agriculture and Food (SPPK) and farmers have rejected such practice. Therefore, SPPK turned to the Antimonopoly Office on July 14 due to suspicion of abuse of the dominant position of the Fund.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

16. Jul 2020 at 11:37  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Pastor's ‘gay Jesus’ remark has angered the Church

The ECAV sent a letter warning Anna Polcková of disciplinary action.

Pastor Anna Polcková is convinced that the ECAV discriminates LGBT people. The ECAV has warned her against further public criticism.

Wanted: Andrej Kiska’s successor

Junior coalition Za Ľudí party will elect its new leader soon. Since the election, they have been lingering under the electability threshold in polls.

Za Ľudí party shortly after parliamentary election

Slovak economy: What next?

Improvements in business environment, strong support of the domestic start-ups and of human capital formation alongside further institutional improvements will be key.

Wednesday news digest: Another social package, presidents meet in Pezinok

Read your overview of news from Slovakia on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Alexander van der Bellen and Zuzana Čaputová in Pezinok.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)