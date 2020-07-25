Tip for trip: New lookout tower at Devínska Kobyla

In a popular touristic locality in Bratislava, which is possible to explore with our Bratislava travel guide, Devínska Kobyla, there opened a new lookout tower in the compound of former missile site.
It is 21-metres high, so it is comparable with a seven-floor building. Visitors need to conquer 112 steps to reach the top.
Its location offers views of Austria, the Czech Republic and Hungary. It has the shape of a mantis.
“The lookout tower has the potential to become another significant touristic attraction of Slovakia and Bratislava,” said Dárius Krajčír, mayor of Bratislava borough Devínska Nová Ves, who is behind the idea of the tower, as quoted by the TASR newswire.
Devín and Schloss Hof
The view of three neighbouring countries was a reason for placing the lookout platforms at various elevation levels, he added.
Visitors may see the Alps or Vienna, and in case of good weather also Zobor near Nitra. People can observe Devínska Nová Ves, Devín Castle or the Austrian castle of Schloss Hof.
Access to the lookout tower is free, however, in winter, for example, it will be forbidden to enter the tower.
25. Jul 2020 at 9:30 | Compiled by Spectator staff