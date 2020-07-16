UK has two lists of coronavirus risk countries, Slovak minister points out

Slovakia is still negotiating with the UK about placing the country among the safe ones.

There are two lists of risk countries in the UK, and only one of them features Slovakia.

The list produced by the British Foreign & Commonwealth Office, features Slovakia among the green, safe countries. On the other hand, the Department for Transport also has a list that has Slovakia among the red, risky countries, according to Ivan Korčok, Foreign Affairs Minister.

“We see a certain lack of coordination on the British side,” Korčok said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Negotiations ongoing

Minister Korčok says his ministry has been in negotiations about the listing of Slovakia from the very moment they received the information that the UK had decided not to allow people from Slovakia to travel to the UK without requiring them to go into self-isolation upon entering Britain.

UK’s step to exempt Slovakia from travel corridors said to be driven by politics Read more

Korčok said he would expect coordination and consistency in both British lists.

Slovakia has great results when it comes to handling the epidemiological situation and that should suffice as a reason for the UK to re-assess its stance, the minister said.

“It should be noted that the decision made by the United Kingdom is a subject of controversy in Britain itself,” Korčok said, as quoted by TASR.

Brexit in a complicated phase

Slovakia is missing from UK's travel corridor exemptions Read more

Korčok also commented on Brexit negotiations which, he said, are currently in a complicated phase.

The “marriage” between the UK and the EU will end with a closed door, with no knowledge or plan of how the two will work together after their “divorce”, the minister said.

“Britain is and will remain a strategic partner for the whole EU and for Slovakia, but it would be a pity if we did not have a clear answer on how our relationships will look in the future,” he noted, as quoted by TASR.

16. Jul 2020 at 17:20 | Compiled by Spectator staff