Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Too early for rose-coloured glasses. Why Slovakia's industry dropped the most in Europe

The state supported the automotive industry the most.

(Source: Courtesy of VW SK)

Industrial companies have been through the worst, but some risks have not disappeared. This could be the summary of the results of industrial production data in most of the EU in May, when anti-epidemic measures were gradually lifted and halted production in automotive plants relaunched.

The reality is still depressing. Industrial production in Slovakia dropped by 33.5 percent in May, the highest drop in the entire EU.

Slovakia was followed by the Hungary (-27,6 percent) and Romania (-27,4 percent). Czechia ended fifth with a more than a quarter drop in its industrial production.

The revival of Slovak industrial production is still promising compared to the bottom it hit in April, but there is no room for being overly optimistic.

"It is too early for rose-coloured glasses. In industrial production or foreign trade, foreign demand plays a role," said Wood & Company analyst Eva Sadovská.

That means Slovakia also needs to look at the situation with the coronavirus pandemic not just at home but also in the countries that are its major trade partners - Germany and the Czech Republic.

The problem

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

19. Jul 2020 at 19:16  | Jozef Tvardzík

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Shame, disappointment, and no confidence vote looming. Politicians on Matovič's plagiarism

Opposition leaders say they are ready to initiate a motion of no confidence in the prime minister.

PM Igor Matovic leads his first cabinet session.

The oldest witnesses of history: Vote for Slovakia's prettiest tree

Slovak and other European trees have riveting stories to share.

The common pear tree in the village of Laclavá, Žilina Region, is 300 years old and one of the 2020 finalists. The contest's winner will represent Slovakia on a European level next year.

Slovakia puts the UK on its low risk countries list

Home isolation will no longer be required for arrivals from Great Britain to Slovakia as of Monday.

The airport in Bratislava reopened.

Tatra rack railway needs repair

Its operation will be suspended for more than half year.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)