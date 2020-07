Slovakia puts the UK on its low risk countries list

Home isolation will no longer be required for arrivals from Great Britain to Slovakia as of Monday.

Slovakia has made one change to its list of low risk countries. The United Kingdom has been added on the "green list".

As of Monday, July 20, 2020, travellers arriving from the United Kingdom will no longer be required to go into home isolation upon entering Slovakia. They will also not need to report to their respective regional health authority.

Related article

Related article How to travel to and from Slovakia post-coronavirus Read more

17. Jul 2020 at 13:40 | Compiled by Spectator staff