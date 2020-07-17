Friday news digest: Matovič in hot water, UK goes green on Slovak list

Read your overview of news from Slovakia on Friday, July 17.

PM Igor Matovič met with EC President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Thursday. Meanwhile at home, he faces a plagiarism scandal. (Source: AP/ TASR )

This is your overview of news from Slovakia on Friday, July 17, 2020.

Politicians on Matovič plagiarism: Disappointment and shame

In her official reaction to the plagiarised final thesis of PM Matovič, President Zuzana Čaputová admitted she was left "disappointed and sad".

"The expectations of the public, including my own, of high standards in applying political power and drawing political responsibility, that the arrival of the Igor Matovič government has been linked with, remain unfulfilled for now," Čaputová wrote.

Some coalition partners say they are disappointed but do not expect the government to fall over the plagiarised thesis. The opposition leaders, on the other hand, say they are ready to initiate a no confidence vote in the prime minister.

Travellers from UK will no longer be required to isolate

Slovakia has made one change to its list of low risk countries. The United Kingdom has been added to the "green list". As of Monday, July 20, 2020, travellers arriving from the United Kingdom will no longer be required to go into home isolation upon entering Slovakia. They will also not need to report to their respective regional health authority.

In other news:

Testing confirmed 14 new coronavirus cases in Slovakia on Thursday. See detailed stats about coronavirus in Slovakia here.

German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer visited Slovakia on July 16 to meet with her Slovak counterpart Jaroslav Naď.

Defence ministers Jaroslav Naď of Slovakia and Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer of Germany met in Bratislava. (Source: TASR)

July 17 is a national memorial day in Slovakia, commemorating the Declaration of Independence that was signed in 1992 and led to the emergence of the Slovak Republic after the break-up of Czechoslovakia on January 1, 1993.

The term of General Prosecutor Jaromír Čižnár officially ends today. He will meet with President Zuzana Čaputová on Monday to discuss his next steps. His successor has yet to be chosen. Parliament has recently passed a new law governing how the election should take place.

