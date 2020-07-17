Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

TODAY IN SLOVAKIA

Friday news digest: Matovič in hot water, UK goes green on Slovak list

Read your overview of news from Slovakia on Friday, July 17.

PM Igor Matovič met with EC President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Thursday. Meanwhile at home, he faces a plagiarism scandal. PM Igor Matovič met with EC President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Thursday. Meanwhile at home, he faces a plagiarism scandal. (Source: AP/ TASR )

This is your overview of news from Slovakia on Friday, July 17, 2020. Scroll down for a selection of good reads for the weekend. If you appreciate our service and would like to support us, the best way to do so is to buy our online subscription. Thank you!

Politicians on Matovič plagiarism: Disappointment and shame

In her official reaction to the plagiarised final thesis of PM Matovič, President Zuzana Čaputová admitted she was left "disappointed and sad".

"The expectations of the public, including my own, of high standards in applying political power and drawing political responsibility, that the arrival of the Igor Matovič government has been linked with, remain unfulfilled for now," Čaputová wrote.

Some coalition partners say they are disappointed but do not expect the government to fall over the plagiarised thesis. The opposition leaders, on the other hand, say they are ready to initiate a no confidence vote in the prime minister.

Read more reactions of Slovak politicians here.

Travellers from UK will no longer be required to isolate

Slovakia has made one change to its list of low risk countries. The United Kingdom has been added to the "green list". As of Monday, July 20, 2020, travellers arriving from the United Kingdom will no longer be required to go into home isolation upon entering Slovakia. They will also not need to report to their respective regional health authority.

In other news:

Defence ministers Jaroslav Naď of Slovakia and Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer of Germany met in Bratislava. Defence ministers Jaroslav Naď of Slovakia and Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer of Germany met in Bratislava. (Source: TASR)
  • July 17 is a national memorial day in Slovakia, commemorating the Declaration of Independence that was signed in 1992 and led to the emergence of the Slovak Republic after the break-up of Czechoslovakia on January 1, 1993.
  • The term of General Prosecutor Jaromír Čižnár officially ends today. He will meet with President Zuzana Čaputová on Monday to discuss his next steps. His successor has yet to be chosen. Parliament has recently passed a new law governing how the election should take place.

Do not miss on Spectator.sk this weekend:

17. Jul 2020 at 16:18  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Having survived countless lightning strikes, Slavín gets a makeover

Largest war memorial in central Europe undergoing complex restoration.

Slavín, largest war memorial in central Europe undergoing complex restoration.

Prime Minister Matovič is a plagiarist too

Denník N looked at his MA thesis. Matovič did not deny it and said he would step down when every pre-election promise he gave is fulfilled.

PM Igor Matovič

One of Bratislava's major landmarks will change. Take a look at the new Istropolis

Developer Immocap finally unveils plans for a brand new cultural and social centre.

New Istropolis

Pastor's ‘gay Jesus’ remark has angered the Church

The ECAV sent a letter warning Anna Polcková of disciplinary action.

Pastor Anna Polcková is convinced that the ECAV discriminates LGBT people. The ECAV has warned her against further public criticism.
