Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

BUSINESS FOCUS: Corona crisis bites real estate market, but it remains healthy

Impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, rental housing and best offices of 2019 are among the highlights of the latest Business Focus.

The virus has postponed the completion of Stanica Nivy – a bus terminal and shopping centre.The virus has postponed the completion of Stanica Nivy – a bus terminal and shopping centre. (Source: Sme)

In June 2020, The Slovak Spectator published its Business Focus on Real Estate in Slovakia. Here is your overview of stories from the focus issue:

Coronavirus in real estate: Investors have opted for a wait-and-see tactic

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a slightly negative, but not dramatic, impact on the real estate market.

“Just as it has coped with the health crisis, Slovakia will certainly cope with a slight decrease in activity in the real estate market,” said Richard Urvay, director of Colliers International in Slovakia. However, Urvay expects a slight impact on investors’ confidence. “It is questionable how big institutional players will react and whether they will prefer more traditional markets such as the United Kingdom, Germany and France.”

Related articleCoronavirus in real estate: Investors have opted for a wait-and-see tactic Read more 

COVID-19 temporarily slowed some real estate projects

"This crisis is not a crisis in the real estate or other markets, but it is caused by the impact of the pandemic and the measures needed to protect public health. The real estate market is healthy and after the business sector restarts, it will only grow again," said René Popik, CEO of HB Reavis Slovakia. He was one of the representatives of top development companies active in Slovakia featured in a survey about the impacts of the pandemic on the Slovak real estate market.

Related articleCOVID-19 temporarily slowed some real estate projects Read more 

Rental housing has become a hot issue

Slovaks face not only a lack of rental apartments but a housing scarcity in general. While this is a legacy of the 1990s, the current government of Igor Matovič wants to change this. It has promised in its programme statement to take all the necessary steps to enable the massive construction of quality state rental apartments throughout Slovakia so that the monthly rental is available to the tenant and is significantly lower than the commercial rental.

Related articleRental housing has become a hot issue Read more 

Coronavirus redesigns office space

The pandemic is bringing about fundamental changes in the way people work. But while the coronavirus pandemic could be the catalyst for a working-from-home revolution, real estate experts do not expect an end to office work.

Related articleCoronavirus redesigns office space Read more 

Offices no longer need to be boring

The fourth edition of the Office of the Year competition confirmed that innovative solutions, tasteful design, the hottest trends and creative ideas have become a part of offices in Slovakia. Have a look at who the winners are for 2019.

Related articleOffices no longer need to be boring Read more 

20. Jul 2020 at 11:14  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Industry

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Diplomacy is more virtual for the moment, but personal contact is everything

We are more understanding of people’s personal circumstances than we were before the pandemic, says outgoing UK Ambassador Andy Garth.

UK Ambassador Andy Garth

Too early for rose-coloured glasses. Why Slovakia's industry dropped the most in Europe

The state supported the automotive industry the most.

The oldest witnesses of history: Vote for Slovakia's prettiest tree

Slovak and other European trees have riveting stories to share.

The common pear tree in the village of Laclavá, Žilina Region, is 300 years old and one of the 2020 finalists. The contest's winner will represent Slovakia on a European level next year.

Slovakia puts the UK on its low risk countries list

Home isolation will no longer be required for arrivals from Great Britain to Slovakia as of Monday.

The airport in Bratislava reopened.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)