Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Part of the Bratislava ring road has opened

People coming to the capital from the south can use 30 kilometres of the new road.

A 30-kilometre stretch of the Bratislava ring road opened on July 19, 2020.A 30-kilometre stretch of the Bratislava ring road opened on July 19, 2020. (Source: TASR)

The first 30 kilometres of the long-awaited Bratislava ring road can now be used by drivers.

The Ketelec – Dunajská Lužná – Šamorín – Holice section of the R7 express dual-carriageway and the Ketelec – Rovinka stretch of the D4 bypass were opened on July 19, 2020. This stretch is nearly a half of the planned 59-kilometre ring road that is being built by the D4R7 Construction company within the public-private partnership (PPP) project.

Originally, the stretch was expected to open earlier this year, around late March or early April according to transport minister Árpád Érsek (Most-Híd). The constructor explained the delay with the late approval of necessary building permissions.

“We’re opening this stretch with a slight delay, but this should not impact the expectations of the motoring public,” said Tomáš Bežila, the representative of Zero Bypass Limited, the concessionaire of the project, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

Related articleConstruction work to result in further traffic restrictions in Bratislava Read more 

The remaining stretches are expected to be completed next summer.

Transport Minister Andrej Doležal (Sme Rodina) expects the new stretch to release traffic on the roads between Bratislava and Šamorín, as well as the neighbouring villages.

“We’ll take it out of the municipalities,” he said, as quoted by SITA, adding that at least the transit traffic should be led through the new sections

20. Jul 2020 at 11:29  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Diplomacy is more virtual for the moment, but personal contact is everything

We are more understanding of people’s personal circumstances than we were before the pandemic, says outgoing UK Ambassador Andy Garth.

UK Ambassador Andy Garth

Too early for rose-coloured glasses. Why Slovakia's industry dropped the most in Europe

The state supported the automotive industry the most.

The oldest witnesses of history: Vote for Slovakia's prettiest tree

Slovak and other European trees have riveting stories to share.

The common pear tree in the village of Laclavá, Žilina Region, is 300 years old and one of the 2020 finalists. The contest's winner will represent Slovakia on a European level next year.

Slovakia puts the UK on its low risk countries list

Home isolation will no longer be required for arrivals from Great Britain to Slovakia as of Monday.

The airport in Bratislava reopened.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)