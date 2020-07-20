Part of the Bratislava ring road has opened

People coming to the capital from the south can use 30 kilometres of the new road.

The first 30 kilometres of the long-awaited Bratislava ring road can now be used by drivers.

The Ketelec – Dunajská Lužná – Šamorín – Holice section of the R7 express dual-carriageway and the Ketelec – Rovinka stretch of the D4 bypass were opened on July 19, 2020. This stretch is nearly a half of the planned 59-kilometre ring road that is being built by the D4R7 Construction company within the public-private partnership (PPP) project.

Originally, the stretch was expected to open earlier this year, around late March or early April according to transport minister Árpád Érsek (Most-Híd). The constructor explained the delay with the late approval of necessary building permissions.

“We’re opening this stretch with a slight delay, but this should not impact the expectations of the motoring public,” said Tomáš Bežila, the representative of Zero Bypass Limited, the concessionaire of the project, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

The remaining stretches are expected to be completed next summer.

Transport Minister Andrej Doležal (Sme Rodina) expects the new stretch to release traffic on the roads between Bratislava and Šamorín, as well as the neighbouring villages.

“We’ll take it out of the municipalities,” he said, as quoted by SITA, adding that at least the transit traffic should be led through the new sections

20. Jul 2020 at 11:29 | Compiled by Spectator staff