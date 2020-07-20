Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

The jubilee Rainbow Pride will take place online

The festival starts on Monday, July 20, with a week of accompanying events.

Rainbow Pride 2018 in Bratislava.Rainbow Pride 2018 in Bratislava. (Source: SME)

The jubilee 10th Rainbow Pride in Bratislava will have a different form than in previous years. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the traditional march had to be postponed to next year, but its organisers decided to prepare an online event to point to the unsolved problems the LGBTI community has to deal with in Slovakia.

“The developments on the political scene and the uneven impacts of the anti-pandemic measures show that LGBTI people and their families are still on the brink of the state’s interests,” the organisers wrote.

Prior to the online festival, a week of accompanying events starts on July 20 with an online talk show about the current situation of LGBTI people in Slovakia and the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on their lives.

The programme will also include various discussions, theatre performances, workshops, films, parties, and sports events. There will also be an ecumenical mass held on Sunday, July 26.

The main programme will be broadcast online on July 25 from 19:00 on the Duhovypride.sk website.

Among the invited guests who will hold their speeches are Ombudswoman Mária Patakyová, Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo, Bratislava Region Governor Juraj Droba (SaS), Justice Minister Mária Kolíková (Za Ľudí), Progressive Slovakia chair Irena Bihariová, and Pastor Anna Polcková.

The LGBTI community will be represented by Richard Joseph Langdon and Dušan Martinčok.

20. Jul 2020 at 11:32  | Compiled by Spectator staff

