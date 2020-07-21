Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

German business in Slovakia goes beyond automotive

German investors also have a significant presence in the energy and food-making sector, among others.

More than 600 companies in Slovakia have German shareholdersMore than 600 companies in Slovakia have German shareholders (Source: Courtesy of Schaeffler Group)

The Bratislava-based Volkswagen Slovakia is one of the German carmaker’s 120 plants around the globe. But the German presence in Slovakia’s industry and business goes far beyond the automotive industry.

More than 600 companies in Slovakia have German shareholders, with notable names in the food-making, ICT, freight forwarding, or energy sector, among others, show data of the Slovak-German Chamber of Commerce. Volkswagen Slovakia stands out with its size, being the biggest employer in the country. Arriving to the Slovak capital in early 1990s, the carmaker is one of the oldest German investments in Slovakia. It is the only plant in the world producing five car brands under one roof, namely Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Škoda and Seat. It was this automotive investment that helped draw more German investments to Slovakia.

Related articlePandemic has shown us how important it is to keep borders open in the long run Read more 

The current plan of Volkswagen Slovakia is to achieve the efficiency goal to make all of its plants 30 percent more efficient by 2025 sooner than the rest of the concern.

“Achieving this goal has become more difficult with the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, in both production and non-production sectors,” Lucia Kovarovič Makayová, the carmaker’s spokesperson, told The Slovak Spectator.

The Bratislava-based plant is on a good track, still. Last year it received the ‘Transformer of the Year’ award for the biggest progress in increasing efficiency within the Volkswagen group, she added.

Other sectors also important

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

21. Jul 2020 at 12:45  | Radka Minarechová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Foreigners in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

EU deal on recovery fund: Great news for Slovakia, says PM Matovič

Slovakia has gained what it intended to, the Slovak delegation said after returning from one of the longest-ever EU summits.

PM Igor Matovič presents the deal from the EU summit on July 21.

Monday news digest: Renegade Pellegrini’s party popular, his ex-boss confirms at top Smer post

Read the overview of news from Monday, July 20, 2020.

Robert Fico (centre) and his newly elected deputy chairs.

Tracking down talents vs. filling positions

As in other consulting partnerships, the experience, energy and resources a consulting company must put in a project require a payment guarantee.

Blog: We should always be on the side of vulnerable people

A volunteer for a Slovak NGO in Albania describes her interaction with a member of the Egyptian minority in Albania.

Tani with Cyriakus, an EUAV volunteer, distributing food supplies during COVID-19 pandemic.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)