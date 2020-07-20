Items in shopping cart: View
Ex-PM Pellegrini’s party would be second strongest in the poll

The recent AKO poll took place as the media wrote about plagiarism allegations.

Peter Pellegrini introduced a new party.Peter Pellegrini introduced a new party. (Source: SITA)

Although it has not been officially registered yet, the new party of Smer renegade Peter Pellegrini would become the second strongest party in the parliament.

As the recent poll of the AKO agency shows, the Hlas (Voice) party would garner 16.7 percent of the vote, surpassing Smer that would gain only 10.7 percent.

The election would be won by the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) with 23.5 percent.

Plagiarism allegations reflected

Four more parties would make it to the parliament. Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) would receive 9.4 percent of the vote and would be followed by far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) with 7.9 percent, Sme Rodina with 6.4 percent, and Progressive Slovakia with 5.2 percent.

AKO conducted the poll between July 7 and 17, 2020 on 1,000 respondents by phone. It thus took place at the time as the media reported about the plagiarism allegations concerning the theses of Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina) and Education Minister Branislav Gröhling (SaS).

The scandal concerning the final thesis of PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) occurred only in the last two days of surveying the respondents.

14.5 percent of respondents said they would not vote, 4.3 percent did not want to answer and 15.9 percent did not know whom to vote for.

Za Ľudí out

The current junior coalition party Za Ľudí would fail to win parliamentary seats again, winning only 4 percent of the vote.

Other parties left outside the parliament building would be the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) with 3 percent, Vlasť of Štefan Harabin with 2.7, and Dobrá Voľba of Tomáš Drucker with 2.6 percent of the vote.

Neither would the parties representing the Hungarian minority in Slovakia be successful, as the Party of Hungarian Community (SMK) would receive 2.5 percent, and Most-Híd only 1 percent of the vote.

20. Jul 2020 at 17:38  | Compiled by Spectator staff

