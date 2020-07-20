Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Jobless rate continues growing the sixth month in row

Labour offices report a slight increase in vacancies.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SME)

The number of jobless in Slovakia has increased the sixth month in a row.

Explore Slovak labour market and human resource trends (for more details visit shop.spectator.sk)Explore Slovak labour market and human resource trends (for more details visit shop.spectator.sk)

The registered unemployment rate rose by 0.20 percentage point to 7.40 percent in June 2020, up 0.2 percentage points compared with the previous month. In annual terms, it was 2.43 percentage points higher.

Labour offices registered 203,586 jobseekers available to take up a job immediately, according to the Central Office of Labour, Social Affairs and Family (ÚPSVaR).

The unemployment rate calculated from the total number of the jobless amounted to 8.20 percent in June, up 0.24 percentage points month-on-month and by 2.16 percent year-on-year. In absolute numbers, labour offices registered altogether 225,508 people without job.

Nearly 14,000 people found job in June. The labour offices also reported 68,045 vacancies at the end of June, which is 95 more than the previous month. Nearly one-third of them was in the Bratislava Region.

A pleasant surprise

Most people lost jobs in the industry, services and trade sectors, according to Katarína Muchová, analyst with Slovenská Sporiteľňa.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

20. Jul 2020 at 17:43  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Economics

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Monday news digest: Renegade Pellegrini’s party popular, his ex-boss confirms at top Smer post

Read the overview of news from Monday, July 20, 2020.

Robert Fico (centre) and his newly elected deputy chairs.

What plagues the Matovič government after COVID

Graduation season is over, but final theses are all the rage in Slovak politics.

PM Igor Matovič and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on July 16, 2020.

Diplomacy is more virtual for the moment, but personal contact is everything

We are more understanding of people’s personal circumstances than we were before the pandemic, says outgoing UK Ambassador Andy Garth.

UK Ambassador Andy Garth

No big changes in Smer. Fico remains at its helm

The party has several new deputy chairs after the renegades led by ex-PM Pellegrini left in June.

Smer chair Robert Fico and newly-elected deputy chairs.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)