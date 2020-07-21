Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Distrust in UK data on COVID-19 in Slovakia. The country sends over its own

British experts to review the UK's travel corridor list on July 23.

British experts are to review the UK's travel corridor list this week. Slovakia hopes it will make it onto the list this time.British experts are to review the UK's travel corridor list this week. Slovakia hopes it will make it onto the list this time. (Source: Heathrow Media Centre)

After Slovakia listed the UK as a safe country, requiring no self-isolation upon arrival to the country as of July 20, Slovak public officials are hoping Britain will revoke its earlier decision and put the central European country on its travel corridor list, requiring no self-isolation, later this week.

Read alsoDiplomacy is more virtual for the moment, but personal contact is everything Read more 

“We have excellent, long-term epidemiological results, which should be reason enough for the UK to reconsider its approach,” Martin Klus, the state secretary of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, posted on Facebook.

Because of Britain’s ‘incomprehensible’ approach, as Klus put it in his post, Slovakia has been prompted to pass all its coronavirus data on to British experts. They are slated to review the travel corridor list on July 23 for the second time since it was published at the start of this month.

Britain used ‘official’ sources

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

21. Jul 2020 at 11:13  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

EU deal on recovery fund: Great news for Slovakia, says PM Matovič

Slovakia has gained what it intended to, the Slovak delegation said after returning from one of the longest-ever EU summits.

PM Igor Matovič presents the deal from the EU summit on July 21.

Monday news digest: Renegade Pellegrini’s party popular, his ex-boss confirms at top Smer post

Read the overview of news from Monday, July 20, 2020.

Robert Fico (centre) and his newly elected deputy chairs.

Diplomacy is more virtual for the moment, but personal contact is everything

We are more understanding of people’s personal circumstances than we were before the pandemic, says outgoing UK Ambassador Andy Garth.

UK Ambassador Andy Garth

What plagues the Matovič government after COVID

Graduation season is over, but final theses are all the rage in Slovak politics.

PM Igor Matovič and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on July 16, 2020.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)