Kuciak murder trial culminates: A convict points at Bödör, accuses him of fabricating a cover story

Trial is culminating

Miroslav Marček, Tomáš Szabó, Alena Zsuzsová, and Marian Kočner have been charged with the murder of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová.

Andruskó has cooperated with the police since he was detained. Miroslav Marček has also confessed, and confirmed he was the shooter.

They are both testifying against Szabó, Zsuzsová, and Kočner, who deny the charges.

The trial continues on Thursday, July 23. It is possible that the court will wrap up the testimonies and proofs on that day, and will proceed with the closing speeches.

Following the closing speeches, the court will announce the verdict.