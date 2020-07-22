Items in shopping cart: View
An unflattering record: an average person in Slovakia produces 435 kg of waste

Most waste is produced in the Trnava Region, Bratislava Region and Nitra Region.

Illustrative stock photo

Slovakia’s households produce more waste than they did a decade ago.

The recent data of the Statistics Office suggests that an average Slovak generated 435 kilograms of municipal waste in 2019, which was 35 percent more than 10 years ago.

The most waste is produced in the Trnava Region, Bratislava Region and Nitra Region, where one person generates more than 500 kilograms of municipal waste on average. Most waste ends up at landfills, according to an analysis of WOOD & Company.

Waste production up

In total, 2.37 million tonnes of municipal waste was produced in the country in 2019. In daily calculations, it is nearly 1.2 kilograms of waste per person. People in Slovakia generated 2 percent more waste than in 2018.

The black containers for mixed municipal waste often contain food waste from kitchens, representing nearly one-quarter of the total waste, in addition to plastics, paper and glass.

22. Jul 2020 at 11:31  | Compiled by Spectator staff

