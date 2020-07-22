Trams return to tunnel under Bratislava Castle

Trams will once again be allowed to use the tunnel under Bratislava Castle and drive along the Danube embankment.
Starting on Monday, July 27, trams will return to the route between Námestie Ľ. Štúra – tunnel – Kapucínska Street stops. Trams number 4 and 9 will drive on the altered routes to the temporary final stop of Chatam Sófer.
Changes
- Trams 4 and 9 will be changing on the route, meaning that tram number 4 will change to number 9 after leaving the Most SNP stop and continue to Ružinov borough. At the same time, tram number 9 will change to number 4 after leaving the Kapucínska stop and continue towards the ŽST Nové Mesto or Zlaté Piesky stops.
The new routes will therefore be:
- Number 4 (both directions): Zlaté Piesky / ŽST Nové Mesto – Trnavské Mýto – Krížna – Špitálska – Kamenné Námestie – Jesenského – Námestie Ľ. Štúra / Šafárikovo Námestie – Most SNP – Chatam Sófer (from the Chatam Sófer stop, the tram will continue to Ružinov as number 9)
- Number 9 (both ways): Ružinov, Astronomická – Trnavské Mýto – Blumentál – Obchodná – Kapucínska – Chatam Sófer (from the Chatam Sófer stop, it will continue along the embankment and through Šafárikovo Námestie square as number 4 towards Zlaté Piesky or ŽST Nové Mesto)
- The interval between the departures of trams number 1, 4 and 9 will change to 5 minutes during holiday weekdays.
- On the Chatam Sófer stop, passengers will be allowed to change to buses, including lines X5 and X33 (and vice versa).
22. Jul 2020 at 11:33 | Compiled by Spectator staff