New hot spot in Nitra: Most infected people arrived from abroad

The regional health authority has registered 19 cases in the past two days.

Slovakia has seen another surge in the number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past couple of days. Of a total of 78 new cases, 19 were identified in the district of Nitra.

The regional branch of the Public Health Authority (RÚVZ) specified that most of them are accommodated in a dormitory near Nitra and were returning from Serbia, Georgia and Ukraine.

The very first cases were identified at the end of last week, and the hygienists subsequently tested other people living in the facility. Thus, the increase in the number of people who tested positive was expected.

Hygienists carried out 110 tests in total between July 17 and 21.

“All necessary anti-epidemiologic measures have been taken, positive cases are isolated,” Dáša Račková, spokesperson of the ÚVZ), told the MY Nitra website.

Those who tested negative will remain in isolation and will be tested after the end of the incubation period, she added.

Many of the COVID-19 positive people work for the local Foxconn company and have been on corporate holiday. They reported to RÚVZ after returning from Serbia, went into isolation and underwent testing, the TASR newswire wrote.

The dormitory is currently monitored by police officers and soldiers.

22. Jul 2020 at 14:59 | Compiled by Spectator staff