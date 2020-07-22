Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

New hot spot in Nitra: Most infected people arrived from abroad

The regional health authority has registered 19 cases in the past two days.

The dormitory in NitraThe dormitory in Nitra (Source: TASR)

Our paywall policy:

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

Slovakia has seen another surge in the number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past couple of days. Of a total of 78 new cases, 19 were identified in the district of Nitra.

The regional branch of the Public Health Authority (RÚVZ) specified that most of them are accommodated in a dormitory near Nitra and were returning from Serbia, Georgia and Ukraine.

The very first cases were identified at the end of last week, and the hygienists subsequently tested other people living in the facility. Thus, the increase in the number of people who tested positive was expected.

Hygienists carried out 110 tests in total between July 17 and 21.

“All necessary anti-epidemiologic measures have been taken, positive cases are isolated,” Dáša Račková, spokesperson of the ÚVZ), told the MY Nitra website.

Those who tested negative will remain in isolation and will be tested after the end of the incubation period, she added.

Many of the COVID-19 positive people work for the local Foxconn company and have been on corporate holiday. They reported to RÚVZ after returning from Serbia, went into isolation and underwent testing, the TASR newswire wrote.

The dormitory is currently monitored by police officers and soldiers.

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:

22. Jul 2020 at 14:59  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Thursday news digest: Matovič remains in hot water over plagiarism allegations, will face ousting attempt in parliament

Read the overview of news from July 22.

PM Igor Matovič during July 22 press conference, where he explained the plagiarism allegations.

A struggle for billions from the EU starts in the coalition

Slovakia has only been able to absorb a fraction of the money it is now about to receive from the recovery fund. Ministries disagree about who should be in charge.

PM Igor Matovič

Kuciak murder trial culminates: A convict points at Bödör, accuses him of fabricating a cover story

Businessman close to Smer, Norber Bödör, is currently in custody for another case. Andruskó points a finger at him and says he has covered up the murder.

Zoltán Andruskó in court.

Trams return to tunnel under Bratislava Castle

The changes come into force on July 27, 2020.

Illustrative stock photo
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)