The pandemic reveals a surge in bike sales

With more people finding joy in cycling after coronavirus disrupts their plans for the summer, the supply of bikes is running out.

Cyclists ride bikes in the vineyards in Svätý Jur, Bratislava Region, on May 8, 2020. (Source: TASR)

The growth in sales of bicycles, electric bicycles and bicycle accessories is unprecedented. As the Slovaks had no idea what the epidemiological situation would be like in the summer, they have invested heavily in quality cycling equipment instead of expensive holidays.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Slovak bicycle manufacturers were warning of severe problems in their business, but bicycle sales reached record-high levels after restrictions were lifted.

For most of them, this is the best season they have ever experienced. Revenues from the sale of e-bikes, which have become a new trend in recreational sports, have contributed to higher revenues than most. However, problems with the supply of components from Asia and the capacity limits of manufacturers may cause short-term shortages of bicycles in stores.

23. Jul 2020 at 10:22 | Jozef Tvardzík