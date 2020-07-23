Environmentalists will turn to the EC for Bratislava ring road

Important replacement biotopes are missing, they say. The ministry responds it is aware of the problem.

Part of the Bratislava ring road project will be bridges across the Danube River. (Source: TASR)

The first section of the Bratislava ring road project was opened at odds with the nature protection legislation, environmentalists from SOS/Birdlife Slovakia organisation say. Therefore, they will submit a complaint to the European Commission and financing banks.

Although some compensation measures have been adopted before the stretch of the D4/R7 road Holice-Ketelec and Ketelec-Rovinka opened in mid-July, the most important ones are still missing.

The organisation understands how important the road is, but it does not want to stay inactive.

“We’ve been trying to find solutions in the past years so that the measures are good and not at the expense of locals,” SOS/Birdlife Slovakia wrote on Facebook, stressing that we need to avoid the situation when adequate measures will be missing after the road is fully launched. “Then the measures will never be realised in Slovak conditions.”

The Transport Ministry responded it is aware of the missing compensation measures. The main constructor, the D4R7 Construction company, failed to answer the questions yet, the TASR newswire reported.

23. Jul 2020 at 11:58 | Compiled by Spectator staff