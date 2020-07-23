Kuciak murder trial is over, punishment has been proposed

The prosecution of the people who are believed to have ordered and executed the murder of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová took 21 trial days.

The people indicted of having ordered and executed the murder of Ján Kuciak, killing his fiancée Martina Kušnírová in the process, will soon hear their verdict.

The Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok finished hearing the evidence in the Kuciak murder case on the 21st day of the trial, July 23, 2020.

The lawyer for Marian Kočner proposed that a large volume of new evidence should be taken into account. The lawyers of the bereaved families and the prosecutor who oversees the case saw it as an attempt to stretch out the length of the trial. The court has dismissed all the additionally proposed evidence and proceeded with closing speeches.

23. Jul 2020 at 17:20 | Compiled by Spectator staff