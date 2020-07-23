Advancing human rights for all makes us more competitive and successful

Joint statement of 39 signatories, mostly embassies.

As Slovakia’s international friends and partners, we join in celebrating LGBTI+ Pride and reaffirm our commitment to protecting and defending the human rights of all. The Pride March in Banská Bystrica on June 20, along with virtual Pride events for Bratislava on July 25 and Košice on August 22, together with other Pride events, celebrate the important societal contributions of LGBTI+ persons and support respect for all. We hope that these events will continue to expand positive attitudes within society towards LGBTI+ family members, neighbours, colleagues and friends.

Everyone is born free and equal in dignity and rights without distinction of any kind, as stated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Our governments have recognised this basic truth, and we stand firmly with the LGBTI+ community and the right for all persons to exercise their universal freedoms. We share, too, the principles of the Charter of the Fundamental Rights of the European Union, which prohibits discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation.

We recognise the important contributions of LBGTI+ persons to society. We welcome efforts to secure the human rights of everyone in the Slovak Republic, including LGBTI+ persons, and we encourage tolerance and respect for all in Slovak society. Everyone deserves a safe environment free from violence and harassment. Promoting equality is consistent with the international obligations of our governments. It is also important for our economies and our societies that all human beings are able to realise their potential. An inclusive and diverse society based on equality, respect, and liberty benefits everyone. Supporting and advancing human rights for all makes our countries more competitive and successful - and more able to face the local and global problems of today’s world.

Signatories:

Embassy of Albania

Embassy of Argentina

Embassy of Australia

Embassy of Austria

Embassy of Belgium

Embassy of Bulgaria

Embassy of Canada

Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus

Embassy of the Czech Republic

Embassy of Denmark

Representation of the European Commission

Embassy of Ecuador

Embassy of Finland

Embassy of France

Embassy of Germany

Embassy of Greece

Embassy of Iceland

Embassy of Ireland

Embassy of Israel

Embassy of Italy

Embassy of Latvia

Embassy of Lithuania

Embassy of Luxembourg

Embassy of Malta

Embassy of Mexico

Embassy of the Netherlands

Embassy of New Zealand

Embassy of Norway

Embassy of Portugal

Embassy of Romania

Embassy of Slovenia

Embassy of Spain

Embassy of Sweden

Embassy of Switzerland

Embassy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Embassy of the United States of America

Embassy of Uruguay

This statement is also signed by:

The Mayor of Bratislava, Mr. Matus Vallo

The President of Bratislava Self-governing Region, Mr. Juraj Droba

23. Jul 2020 at 17:52