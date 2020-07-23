Advancing human rights for all makes us more competitive and successful

As Slovakia’s international friends and partners, we join in celebrating LGBTI+ Pride and reaffirm our commitment to protecting and defending the human rights of all. The Pride March in Banská Bystrica on June 20, along with virtual Pride events for Bratislava on July 25 and Košice on August 22, together with other Pride events, celebrate the important societal contributions of LGBTI+ persons and support respect for all. We hope that these events will continue to expand positive attitudes within society towards LGBTI+ family members, neighbours, colleagues and friends.Related articleThe jubilee Rainbow Pride will take place online Read more
Everyone is born free and equal in dignity and rights without distinction of any kind, as stated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Our governments have recognised this basic truth, and we stand firmly with the LGBTI+ community and the right for all persons to exercise their universal freedoms. We share, too, the principles of the Charter of the Fundamental Rights of the European Union, which prohibits discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation.
We recognise the important contributions of LBGTI+ persons to society. We welcome efforts to secure the human rights of everyone in the Slovak Republic, including LGBTI+ persons, and we encourage tolerance and respect for all in Slovak society. Everyone deserves a safe environment free from violence and harassment. Promoting equality is consistent with the international obligations of our governments. It is also important for our economies and our societies that all human beings are able to realise their potential. An inclusive and diverse society based on equality, respect, and liberty benefits everyone. Supporting and advancing human rights for all makes our countries more competitive and successful - and more able to face the local and global problems of today’s world.
Signatories:
Embassy of Albania
Embassy of Argentina
Embassy of Australia
Embassy of Austria
Embassy of Belgium
Embassy of Bulgaria
Embassy of Canada
Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus
Embassy of the Czech Republic
Embassy of Denmark
Representation of the European Commission
Embassy of Ecuador
Embassy of Finland
Embassy of France
Embassy of Germany
Embassy of Greece
Embassy of Iceland
Embassy of Ireland
Embassy of Israel
Embassy of Italy
Embassy of Latvia
Embassy of Lithuania
Embassy of Luxembourg
Embassy of Malta
Embassy of Mexico
Embassy of the Netherlands
Embassy of New Zealand
Embassy of Norway
Embassy of Portugal
Embassy of Romania
Embassy of Slovenia
Embassy of Spain
Embassy of Sweden
Embassy of Switzerland
Embassy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Embassy of the United States of America
Embassy of Uruguay
This statement is also signed by:
The Mayor of Bratislava, Mr. Matus Vallo
The President of Bratislava Self-governing Region, Mr. Juraj Droba
23. Jul 2020 at 17:52