Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Matovič survives no confidence vote, remains PM

Coalition MPs did not join the opposition in voting against the prime minister.

PM Igor Matovič in the parliament.PM Igor Matovič in the parliament. (Source: TASR)

Igor Matovič remains prime minister. The opposition failed with its attempt to oust him, when only 47 of the 125 MPs present in the parliament voted in favour of the motion to express no confidence in the PM.

MPs of all four coalition parties who were present in the house voted against the motion. Opposition MPs of Smer and Smer renegades around Peter Pellegrini initiated the session in the aftermath of the plagiarism of Igor Matovič.

The heated debate in the parliament took almost 15 hours.

24. Jul 2020 at 7:40  | Compiled by Spectator staff

