Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
BRINGING WORLD TO THE CLASSROOM

No job, 200 dollars in his pocket. How a Colombian photographer became Slovak

Gustavo Pizano came to Slovakia over a decade ago.

Colombian-Slovak photographer Gustavo Pizano.Colombian-Slovak photographer Gustavo Pizano. (Source: Gustavo Pizano/Facebook)

‘I’m Slovak, but I come from Colombia,’ photographer Gustavo Pizano tells people when asked about his origin.

He arrived in Slovakia in 2008. Since he was not allowed to work for a few months, he was living on 200 dollars in his pocket and his Slovak in-laws’ support.

Listen to the podcast to learn about Gustavo’s experience with Slovakia, what he found surprising 12 years ago and what still frustrates him in Slovakia.

EXAM TOPIC: Multicultural society

Other study materials:

Migrants and refugees spotlighted in posters amid the pandemic Read more  Glossary: Multicultural society and Slovakia Read more 

The Spectator College is a programme designed to support the study and teaching of English in Slovakia, as well as to inspire interest in important public issues among young people.

24. Jul 2020 at 9:10  | Peter Dlhopolec

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Spectator College

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

The revival of Slovak rugby championed by French player

Having first discovered Slovakia thanks to Erasmus, Charles Cimetière returned to popularise rugby.

French Charlie Cimetière came to Slovakia for the first time in 2009, spending his Erasmus in Bratislava.

What happened to the wooden churches in Slovakia

Of more than 300 wooden churches, only 60 remain, mostly in eastern Slovakia. Check the complete list and an interactive map.

Wooden churches have made it to the UNESCO World Heritage List. This one, from the village of Mikulášová, is now located in the Bardejovské Kúpele open-air museum.

Matovič survives no confidence vote, remains PM

Coalition MPs did not join the opposition in voting against the prime minister.

PM Igor Matovič in the parliament.

News digest: Kuciak murder trial ends, attempt to oust Matovič starts

Read your overview of news from Slovakia on Thursday, July 23.

The empty seats of OĽaNO MPs.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)