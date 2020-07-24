No job, 200 dollars in his pocket. How a Colombian photographer became Slovak

Gustavo Pizano came to Slovakia over a decade ago.

‘I’m Slovak, but I come from Colombia,’ photographer Gustavo Pizano tells people when asked about his origin.

He arrived in Slovakia in 2008. Since he was not allowed to work for a few months, he was living on 200 dollars in his pocket and his Slovak in-laws’ support.

Listen to the podcast to learn about Gustavo’s experience with Slovakia, what he found surprising 12 years ago and what still frustrates him in Slovakia.

https://www.podbean.com/media/player/g4pr6-e44af6?from=pb6admin&download=1&version=1&auto=0&share=1&download=1&rtl=0&fonts=Helvetica&skin=1&pfauth=&btn-skin=80

EXAM TOPIC: Multicultural society

24. Jul 2020 at 9:10 | Peter Dlhopolec