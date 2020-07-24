No job, 200 dollars in his pocket. How a Colombian photographer became Slovak

‘I’m Slovak, but I come from Colombia,’ photographer Gustavo Pizano tells people when asked about his origin.
He arrived in Slovakia in 2008. Since he was not allowed to work for a few months, he was living on 200 dollars in his pocket and his Slovak in-laws’ support.
Listen to the podcast to learn about Gustavo’s experience with Slovakia, what he found surprising 12 years ago and what still frustrates him in Slovakia.
EXAM TOPIC: Multicultural society
24. Jul 2020 at 9:10 | Peter Dlhopolec