Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Culture Ministry's state secretary dies in a car accident

Vladimír Dolinay, who was active in municipal politics, was appointed on July 1.

Vladimír DolinayVladimír Dolinay (Source: Culture Ministry via Facebook)

Vladimír Dolinay, the state secretary (deputy minister) of the Culture Ministry, died in a car accident, the ministry wrote on Facebook on July 25.

He was appointed to the post on July 1.

Before taking the post, Dolinay was active in municipal politics. He served, among others posts, as the municipal councillor of Bratislava's Petržalka borough, the councillor of the city of Bratislava, and the regional councillor of the Bratislava Self-Governing Region, the TASR newswire reported.

25. Jul 2020 at 20:13  | Compiled by Spectator staff

