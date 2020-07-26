There is no option that speaks well of Matovič’s character

In 2020, plagiarism is a bigger deal than it ever was, because ideas are worth more than money.

Smer MP Juraj Blanár (l) speaking to the assembly hall. PM Igor Matovič in the background. (Source: TASR)

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents. Thank you for singing up. Shortly an email will be sent to the address you provided to verify your e-mail. Error! Please try to register again later, your e-mail was not registered. Your email is not in a correct format. Please confirm you are not a robot. Sign Up

Top stories