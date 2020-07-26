There is no option that speaks well of Matovič’s character

I am losing track of Igor Matovič’s story on how he produced his thesis. By the time you read this, he will have likely added some new twist to a plot that already includes a rotating cast of characters and an exotic foreign setting (If only he showed this much creativity writing that thesis in the first place.).
There are only three possible explanations for how a plagiarised thesis with Matovič’s name on it ends up submitted. None speak well of his character.
26. Jul 2020 at 20:32 | Benjamin Cunningham