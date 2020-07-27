Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Government wants to save on IT by launching state software house

Its core labour force will consist of Wirecard specialists.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SME)

The government wants to create a Košice-based IT company to work for the needs of the state. The aim of the state software house is to save money, fundamentally improve services for people and clean up the informatisation of corruption. Prime Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) and Investments, Regional Development and Informatisation Minister Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí) unveiled the plan on Friday, July 24, in Košice.

Related articleWaiting for a real change Read more 

“We intend to set up a state software house with the aim of acquiring the best of the programmers available in Slovakia for the state,” said Matovič, as cited by the TASR newswire. “In this case, we’re offering an opportunity to take over essentially all employees of a top software company that could form the basis of such a software renewal of the state.”

Together with Remišová, Matovič met with the employees of the IT company WireCard Slovakia, which got into trouble after its Munich-based parent company Wirecard declared insolvency in June and asked the court for protection from creditors. They offered roughly 300 employees of the Košice-based company a transition to state services. While their reactions were optimistic, the state IT company could further increase the number of experts in its ranks, Matovič specified.

Remišová would like to see the state IT company set up by September 1.

“We’ll take steps to establish this company, and, of course, we want to do everything we can to make the whole teams functional so that they can get to work as soon as possible,” said Remišová, as cited by the SITA newswire. “There is a huge number of projects and work on state IT. Only now there are projects worth €700 million which should have originally been carried out through external suppliers. If we could solve only a small part of them internally, we’d save a lot of state money.”

27. Jul 2020 at 11:15  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

PM bungled his latest thesis defence, MPs let him pass

Amid talks of how Slovakia is becoming more knowledge-based and innovative, the prime minister shows ever more fervently that he does not hold intellectual property in high regard.

PM Igor Matovič

The number of new coronavirus cases keeps increasing. Health authorities respond

The town of Myjava has already closed its public swimming pool and cancelled events.

Illustrative stock photo

New Istropolis project in Bratislava raises mixed opinions

Architecture historians call for preservation of old Istropolis.

Istropolis

There is no option that speaks well of Matovič’s character

In 2020, plagiarism is a bigger deal than it ever was, because ideas are worth more than money.

Smer MP Juraj Blanár (l) speaking to the assembly hall. PM Igor Matovič in the background.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)