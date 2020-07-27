The number of new coronavirus cases keeps increasing. Health authorities respond

The town of Myjava has already closed its public swimming pool and cancelled events.

Although only two people tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, July 26, the statistics from the previous days were slightly higher.

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

The laboratories confirmed 38 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, July 25, most of which were reported by the health authorities in Prešov Region (21), followed by Bratislava Region (8) and Trenčín Region (7). Regarding the districts, the majority of cases came from the districts of Prešov (14), Prievidza (6), Bratislava (6), and Sabinov (5).

Most new cases concerned people who had been in contact with others who had already tested positive, the health authorities reported.

This applies to the Prievidza district, where the number reported contains tests carried out over the course of several days, and the districts of Prešov and Sabinov. The Public Health Authority (ÚVZ) is still checking the epidemiologic situation in some cases, the TASR newswire reported.

“The local place where more COVID-19 tests have been carried out recently revealed three confirmed cases; the rest of the tests were negative,” ÚVZ said, as quoted by TASR. “The area is isolated, monitored and secured.”

Myjava adopts anti-pandemic measures

Due to the unfavourable situation in the past few days, the town of Myjava (Trenčín Region) decided to close the swimming pool and cancelled all sports and cultural events planned to take place. The Myjava district reported 11 new coronavirus positive cases over the past week.

The town’s representatives also asked people to observe hygienic rules and prevent gathering in bigger groups, TASR wrote.

At the same time, the town’s crisis staff is expected to meet on July 27 to discuss the situation and the potential adoption of further measures.

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:

27. Jul 2020 at 11:20 | Compiled by Spectator staff