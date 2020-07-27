Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Health minister does not want the COVID-19 vaccination to be mandatory

Wearing masks in interior spaces and crowds may be compulsory until 2021.

Although it is unclear when the first vaccines against the coronavirus might arrive in Slovakia, the duty of wearing masks in interior spaces or while in crowds will depend on the vaccination rate of the population, the Sme daily reported.

It is already probable that people in Slovakia will have to wear masks for the rest of 2020, and probably in 2021 too. Moreover, epidemiologists predict they will be necessary to protect one’s respiratory system later on.

“Only when there is a vaccine and people are vaccinated can we take off the masks,” said Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO), as quoted by Sme.

Even though the vaccination against the coronavirus is still being tested and neither its price nor the time when it may be distributed is clear right now, Krajčí plans to order at least three million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Sme wrote.

To prevent the spread of the disease, at least two-thirds of people (or 60-70 percent) will have to be vaccinated, epidemiologists say. However, the May survey carried out by the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV) showed that only 41 percent of respondents would get vaccinated.

Moreover, Krajčí rejects the idea of introducing a mandatory vaccination against the coronavirus. He wants to persuade people with a campaign promoting the benefits of the vaccine, Sme wrote.

27. Jul 2020 at 11:25  | Compiled by Spectator staff

