PM bungled his latest thesis defence, MPs let him pass

Amid talks of how Slovakia is becoming more knowledge-based and innovative, the prime minister shows ever more fervently that he does not hold intellectual property in high regard.

Court wrapped up the Kuciak murder trial, punishment for Kočner and others proposed. Coalition MPs upheld Igor Matovič as PM despite a botched defence. Slovakia needs a plan on how to spend billions from the EU and it is not ready.

Date set for Kuciak murder verdict

The trial of those who stand accused of having ordered and executed the murder of Ján Kuciak, also killing his fiancée Martina Kušnírová in the process, will come to an end next week.

27. Jul 2020 at 12:01 | Michaela Terenzani