LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

PM bungled his latest thesis defence, MPs let him pass

Amid talks of how Slovakia is becoming more knowledge-based and innovative, the prime minister shows ever more fervently that he does not hold intellectual property in high regard.

PM Igor MatovičPM Igor Matovič (Source: TASR)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

Court wrapped up the Kuciak murder trial, punishment for Kočner and others proposed. Coalition MPs upheld Igor Matovič as PM despite a botched defence. Slovakia needs a plan on how to spend billions from the EU and it is not ready.

Date set for Kuciak murder verdict

The trial of those who stand accused of having ordered and executed the murder of Ján Kuciak, also killing his fiancée Martina Kušnírová in the process, will come to an end next week.

27. Jul 2020 at 12:01  | Michaela Terenzani

Theme: Igor Matovič

Last Week in Slovakia, Kuciak murder trial

