Slovakia's economic outlook changed from stable to negative

The change reflects the current economic situation in the country, the Finance Ministry commented.

Finance Minister Eduar Heger (OĽaNO)

Although Slovakia has maintained its A+ rating from Standard & Poor’s (S&P) rating agency, its outlook changed from stable to negative.

The recent evaluation realistically reflects the economic situation in Slovakia, impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the Finance Ministry said, as reported by the TASR newswire.

The drop in economic performance is undeniable, which also reflects in worsened fiscal parameters, the ministry added.

A chance for changes

27. Jul 2020 at 11:31  | Compiled by Spectator staff

