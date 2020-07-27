Items in shopping cart: View
Most imported coronavirus-positive cases were from Ukraine

The infection has not occurred in 18 districts, the recent report shows.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Nearly one-half of the coronavirus-positive cases confirmed by the tests since late June have been imported from abroad.

Of 397 people added to the COVID-19 statistics between June 29 and July 21, 2020, 178 came from abroad, representing 44.8 percent. Most of them came from Ukraine.

The labs carried out altogether 37,525 tests during this period, with the average positivity amounting to 1.06 percent. The average daily number of positive cases represented 17, according to a report carried out by the regional branch of the Public Health Authority (RÚVZ) in Banská Bystrica.

The daily breakdown from June 29 to July 21, 2020 (age groups)The daily breakdown from June 29 to July 21, 2020 (age groups) (Source: RÚVZ Banská Bystrica)

“The epidemiologic survey suggests that family celebrations and events with close contact pose a high risk,” the authors of the study commented. “This also points to the importance of adopting local measures and an early search for close contacts, their isolation and lab testing.”

More men than women infected

27. Jul 2020 at 17:15  | Compiled by Spectator staff

