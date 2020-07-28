Deputy interior minister reportedly worked for secret service during election campaign

State Secretary Lukáš Kyselica was allegedly asked to report about the current interior minister.

Lukáš Kyselica, former investigator of the notorious Gorilla case and current Defence Interior Ministry state secretary (deputy minister), had reportedly worked for the military secret service.

The Denník N daily reported that Kyselica started working for the secret service immediately after he left the police. His activities within military intelligence coincided with the general election campaign, in which he ran for parliament on the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) slate.

Kyselica joined the military secret service on October 1, 2019, after he officially left the police. He remained on the job until March 19, 2020, the day before he was sworn in as an MP, but advanced to becoming a member of the cabinet of ministers under Igor Matovič. He is the second most important official of the Interior Ministry, the deputy of Interior Minister Roman Mikulec.

Mikulec and Kyselica developed a good relationship during the campaign. Denník N now reports that former head of the Military Intelligence Service, Ján Balciar, wanted Kyselica to snitch on Mikulec.

Both ministers trust Kyselica

28. Jul 2020 at 11:41 | Compiled by Spectator staff