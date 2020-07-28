Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Police warn parents and teenagers against TikTok

Protect your privacy online, police advise people.

Slovak police issued a warning against the social network TikTok earlier this month.

The Chinese app is the sixth most popular social network in the world and it has fans in Slovakia, often younger than 15 years.

The police warn that the short videos that are the core content on TikTok can reach masses of unknown internet users. Potential criminals might also get hold of them through the social network, they added.

“Harmless followers who are strangers may end up blackmailing or cyber-bullying users,” the police wrote.

Not just TikTok, but every social network, new way of communication or new technology calls for caution. People need to protect their privacy. One of the essential things is to set one's profile so it is visible only to friends, or manually approve access to their content.

Police went on to warn users against paedophiles who may use the social network to easily gain access to content showing teenagers with skimpy clothing. They may either download such content for their own use or spread it in their community.

28. Jul 2020 at 11:46  | Compiled by Spectator staff

